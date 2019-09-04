Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway GM felicitates four Guntur, Vijayawada division staffers

The awards were presented by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday. 

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four staff from Vijayawada and Guntur divisions of the South Central Railway (SCR) secured ‘man of the month’ safety awards for showing alertness and taking timely action to prevent any untoward incidents. The awards were presented by SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday. 

In a press release issued here, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that a total of 12 employees from various divisions under the SCR had secured the award, out of which four were from Vijayawada and Guntur divisions. The awardees include V Anil Kumar (khalasi helper), track-personnel R Venkatesh, Chand Nagraj and Upender from Secunderabad Division, M Vishnu Murthy (loco pilot) from Hyderabad, Kamalesh Kumar Meena (points person), K Krishna (senior goods guard), S Satish (technician/carriage and wagon) from Vijayawada, Sathyendra Kumar (assistant loco pilot) and KNM Rao (loco pilot) from Guntakal, Sd Janbaba (station master) from Guntur and Harikesh (night patrol) from Nanded.
On the occasion, Mallya appreciated the efforts of staff.

