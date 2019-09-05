Home Cities Vijayawada

Arrangements in place for idol immersion

The district administration has made foolproof arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols at Padmavathi Ghat.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The district administration has made foolproof arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols at Padmavathi Ghat. According to Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC) officials, a total of 1,554 applications were received from the public to set up Ganesh idols in pandals. Around 500 idols of small sizes were immersed on Monday. As has been the custom, most of the organisers take part in the immersion process either on the third day or the fifth day of Vinayaka Chavithi. The city police have, accordingly, deployed adequate number of police personnel at the immersion location, and to control traffic. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said the entire process would be recorded by the police and the ghat was under CCTV surveillance. He also appealed to the devotees to adhere to the traffic rules during the procession of idols on roads.

TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
