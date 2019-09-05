Home Cities Vijayawada

Government for CBI probe into limestone mining case

This will be the first case the Jagan government will hand over to the CBI after coming to power.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it was ready to hand over the investigation into illegal limestone mining case, which involves former Gurajala MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The development came after the High Court demanded a response from the government over the issue.  

This will be the first case the Jagan government will hand over to the CBI after coming to power. The State CID had probed the allegations of illegal mining against Srinivasa Rao and submitted its report to the HC. The CID informed the court that the witnesses had deposed about involvement of Srinivasa Rao.

It might be recalled that the court heard the case based on a petition filed by former MLC TGV Krishna Reddy three years ago. Last year, the court pulled up the then Telugu Desam government for its inaction to curb illegal mining in Gurajala area. With the then opposition YSRC too taking up the issue, the government had ordered a CID probe into the allegations of illegal mining in Konanki village of Piduguralla mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district.

