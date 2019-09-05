Green cover for Budameru canal bund soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to develop greenery and install fences adjacent to the Budameru canal bund and make it accessible to the public on Wednesday.

Accompanied by MLA Malladi Vishnu, Venkatesh inspected a road stretch between Ramakrishnapuram and Devi Nagar, where the officials concerned proposed to widen the stretch in order to ease traffic congestion for vehicles coming from Madhura Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, Vishnu asked the Municipal Commissioner to take necessary steps for developing greenery adjacent to the Budameru canal, where the civic body had forcibly removed people residing in illegal houses. Responding to the MLA’s request, Venkatesh directed the town planning and engineering department officials to do the necessary.

Further, the duo proceeded to Suryaraopet and inspected the arterial roads damaged due to rain and overflowing manholes causing inconvenience to the public. The VMC chief also instructed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for developing underground drainage facility in the locality.