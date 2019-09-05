Krishna administration to identify ten more sand reaches

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna administration has decided to make available 10 more sand reaches, in addition to the pre-existing ones, for mining in the district, as per the new sand policy. Officials concerned have also been instructed to install GPS trackers in vehicles used for transportation.

During a district-level meeting with the sand committee, Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “We have decided to set up 10 more sand reaches in Kanchikacherla, Kankipadu, Chandarlapadu, Thotlavalluru, Ghantasala and Penugranchipolu mandals. The stockyard points for these reaches will be set up as soon as possible.”

The Collector also held a meeting with owners of vehicles and instructed them to install GPS tracking systems. “The officials concerned, will track sand flow using GPS from the moment it leaves sand reach to when it makes its way to the end-user. The vehicles used for ferrying sand will be given a sand transportation license from the police,” Imtiaz said.

He assured the public not to worry about the availability of sand, as many more reaches and stock points would be set up. He added, “Customers who wish to buy sand have to book it online on www. mines.ap.gov.in. At the time of delivery, a customer will have to pay the transportation charge.”