Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna administration to identify ten more sand reaches

The Collector also held a meeting with owners of vehicles and instructed them to install GPS tracking systems.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sand transport

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna administration has decided to make available 10 more sand reaches, in addition to the pre-existing ones, for mining in the district, as per the new sand policy. Officials concerned have also been instructed to install GPS trackers in vehicles used for transportation.

During a district-level meeting with the sand committee, Collector A Md Imtiaz said, “We have decided to set up 10 more sand reaches in Kanchikacherla, Kankipadu, Chandarlapadu, Thotlavalluru, Ghantasala and Penugranchipolu mandals. The stockyard points for these reaches will be set up as soon as possible.”

The Collector also held a meeting with owners of vehicles and instructed them to install GPS tracking systems. “The officials concerned, will track sand flow using GPS from the moment it leaves sand reach to when it makes its way to the end-user. The vehicles used for ferrying sand will be given a sand transportation license from the police,” Imtiaz said.

He assured the public not to worry about the availability of sand, as many more reaches and stock points would be set up. He added, “Customers who wish to buy sand have to book it online on www. mines.ap.gov.in.  At the time of delivery, a customer will have to pay the transportation charge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna new sand policy sand reaches
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp