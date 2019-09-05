Poshan Abhiyaan launched in Vijayawada

Home Cities Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under Poshan Abhiyaan, a special 1,000-day nutritional initiative proposed by the Union government, no child will be malnutritioned anymore, said Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz after launching the programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that a large number of children were still suffering from malnutrition and were deprived of nutritious food. Coordinating with the Women and Child Welfare as well as the Health Department, Poshan Abhiyaan will be implemented to boost the health of children. The Anganwadi and Asha workers will act as the driving force for the initiative. Imtiaz urged the district officials to excel in the programme and bag a National-level award.

As part of the Abhiyaan, health problems such as Anaemia, low weight and stunted growth in children will be recorded and nutritious food will be provided. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said, “All departments should collectively work against malnutrition in the children, especially those in the rural areas.”

