RWH pits lie defunct in VMC offices

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials have taken the installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits on a priority basis in buildings and commercial establishments across the city, the civic body has failed to practise what it has been preaching. Either RWH pits are not dug up in the VMC buildings or have been not put to use.

The civic body has four offices for administrative convenience, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Building (VMC main office) near Canal Road and three administrative circle offices at One Town, Satyanarayanapuram and Patamata, respectively. Only the VMC main office and Circle 2 administrative office had RWH pits dug up on their premises. Following a ground-level inspection by TNIE on Wednesday, four RWH pits were found on the premises of the Canal Road office, which were filled with slush, mud and waste, thereby failing to conserve rainwater during monsoon.

Out of the three administrative circle offices, only circle 2 office at Satyanarayanapuram was found to be equipped with a RWH pit, which also has been lying defunct.“Several localities in the city suburbs witnessed drinking water crisis in the summer this year, following which the town planning department passed a mandate in June, for all building plans to have RWH pits on their premises in order to receive approval. For the issue of occupancy certificates (OCs) as well, such provisions were made compulsory,” said City Planner K Lakshmana Rao.

He further said that the residents, who would apply for approval of building plans online will only be allowed to submit the application if the box indicating the provision of RWH pit has been marked yes. In the next phase, building inspectors would inspect the structures and issue the OCs.When VMC chief engineer (CE) JV Rama Krishna was asked whether he was aware of the RWH pits lying unused on the municipal corporation premises, he admitted and assured that these will be made functional by next Monday.

The CE also said that necessary steps will be taken to study different possibilities for developing RWH pits in other municipal corporation circle offices, at the earliest.