Home Cities Vijayawada

RWH pits lie defunct in VMC offices

Civic body fails to practise what it preaches, RWH pits either not dug up or not utilised

Published: 05th September 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

A rainwater harvesting pit on the premises of a municipal office in the city has turned into a dump yard.

A rainwater harvesting pit on the premises of a municipal office in the city has turned into a dump yard. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials have taken the installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) pits on a priority basis in buildings and commercial establishments across the city, the civic body has failed to practise what it has been preaching. Either RWH pits are not dug up in the VMC buildings or have been not put to use.

The civic body has four offices for administrative convenience, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Building (VMC main office) near Canal Road and three administrative circle offices at One Town, Satyanarayanapuram and Patamata, respectively. Only the VMC main office and Circle 2 administrative office had RWH pits dug up on their premises. Following a ground-level inspection by TNIE on Wednesday, four RWH pits were found on the premises of the Canal Road office, which were filled with slush, mud and waste, thereby failing to conserve rainwater during monsoon.

Out of the three administrative circle offices, only circle 2 office at Satyanarayanapuram was found to be equipped with a RWH pit, which also has been lying defunct.“Several localities in the city suburbs witnessed drinking water crisis in the summer this year, following which the town planning department passed a mandate in June, for all building plans to have RWH pits on their premises in order to receive approval. For the issue of occupancy certificates (OCs) as well, such provisions were made compulsory,” said City Planner K Lakshmana Rao.

He further said that the residents, who would apply for approval of building plans online will only be allowed to submit the application if the box indicating the provision of  RWH pit has been marked yes. In the next phase, building inspectors would inspect the structures and issue the OCs.When VMC chief engineer (CE) JV Rama Krishna was asked whether he was aware of the RWH pits lying unused on the municipal corporation premises, he admitted and assured that these will be made functional by next Monday.
The CE also said that necessary steps will be taken to study different possibilities for developing RWH pits in other municipal corporation circle offices, at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VMC Vijayawada rainwater harvesting
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp