Three pollution level display boards set up in Vijayawada

On the other hand, the pulmonologists of the city saw an increase in the number of respiratory patients.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Vijayawada was included in the 100 most polluted cities across the country and in the five most polluted cities in the State by National Green Tribunal (NGT), Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) installed three new digital boards, displaying pollution level in the city recently.
Speaking to TNIE, one of the APPCB officials, on the condition of anonymity said, “We have drawn a plan and have started implementing the measures. As part of it, boards displaying pollution levels were put up recently.”

The boards were set up near Siddhartha Institute Of Hotel Management And Catering Technology at Polyclinic Road, Siddhartha Engineering College at Kannur and Irrigation Circle Office at Durga Ghat, on August 30. These were erected in addition to the existing two display boards, at Velagapudi and Municipal Guest House. The older boards displayed pollution level in the city only, while the new ones show the levels across the State.

On the other hand, the pulmonologists of the city saw an increase in the number of respiratory patients. “Of late, we have received several cases of asthma and chest pain,” Dr G Nageshwar Rao said.

