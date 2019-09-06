APSRTC unions seek pension for RTC staffers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of various unions in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) met Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday at Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi and appealed to him to take pension for the RTC staff into account, once the corporation merges with the State government.

In the meeting, the representatives thanked Venkataramaiah for fulfilling their long-pending demand of merger. Speaking on the occasion, the minister assured that all facilities would be provided to the RTC staff on par with government staffers soon after forming the Public Transport Department. Commenting on the provision of pension, the minister said the proposal will be brought to the Chief Minister’s notice.