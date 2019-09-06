Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple executive officer and Vijayawada CP review arrangements for Dasara

Before proceeding for the  inspection, Tirumala Rao and Joint Commissioner Nagendra Kumar paid a visit to the  Kanaka Durga deity. 

Published: 06th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu along with city police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at Canal Road in the city on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu, accompanied by city police commissioner (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao carried out a ground-level inspection on Thursday to check the security arrangements and see whether traffic diversions  were in place for the smooth conduct of the Dasara festival atop Indrakeeladri from September 29 to October 8.

During their inspection, Suresh Babu informed the police commissioner about the establishment of temporary tonsure hall for the convenience of devotees near the Padmavathi Ghat and queue lines from the Ganesha temple on Canal Road to the hill shrine. Before proceeding for the inspection, Tirumala Rao and Joint Commissioner Nagendra Kumar paid a visit to the  Kanaka Durga deity. Earlier in the day, Suresh Babu had performed Bhumi Puja near the Ganesha temple.

Suresh Babu said that tickets for the special kumkumarchana and satha chandi yagam were available online at the website www.kanakadurgamma.org and called upon the devotees to purchase tickets through the website, mobile application or from any Mee Seva centre. For further details, devotees can also contact the temple toll-free number 1800 4259099, he added.

