New vehicles soon for 104, 108 ambulance services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders to procure new vehicles for 104 and 108 ambulance services on Thursday. According to the Government Orders, in all 676 mobile medical units (MMUs) 104 health service vehicles and 432 new ambulances for the 108 services are going to be purchased. The procurement is going to take place through a financing option, which has to be arranged by the vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The bid will be offered to those who come up with the lowest interest rate from the financing agency that is going to be arranged by the OEM. The State government will be paying the monthly or quarterly instalments in the next 3 to 5 years. In order to lower the burden on finances, the State government chose the financing option to procure the vehicles.