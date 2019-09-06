Home Cities Vijayawada

PCB asks UCIL to submit plan in a week

UCIL was also directed to cover the liners of the  new tank with geonets, which are better than cement. 

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has directed Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) to submit a plan of action within a week for the construction of new tank for the slurry excreted due to uranium mining at its plant in Vemula Mandal of Kadapa district. 

The APPCB made this direction during a hearing conducted here on Thursday on the complaints of groundwater contamination in    Tummalapalle and surrounding villages of Kadapa district due to seepage from the tailing pond of UCIL’s uranium mines. 

“We have directed the UCIL officials to shift the sludge to the proposed tank once it is ready. We have also told them to transfer the slurry in the existing pond to avoid seepage and cover it till the new tank gets ready so that the rainwater does not enter into it. The UCIL was directed to submit a plan of action for the same to the board within a week,” said APPCB chairperson BSS Prasad. 

UCIL was also directed to cover the liners of the  new tank with geonets, which are better than cement. 
A team of experts from IIT-Tirupati, geology, agriculture, horticulture departments along with radiologists and groundwater regulatory body will visit the plant on September 9 and 10.  “The committee will submit a report to the APPCB and accordingly necessary actions will be taken,” Prasad added. 

The UCIL was also told to plant trees in 360 hectares of land that has been deforested for the mining work in the last two years. “We are also working on providing drinking water, which will cost us `8 to 10 crore, to the affected people of six villages in Kadapa district,” said Prasad. Meanwhile, the villagers and human rights activists seem to be unhappy with the outcome of the meeting. “The victims have been listening to the same promises for the last two years. We are tired of complaining about the same problems in the meetings held one after the other. We want to see the change ,” Jayashree of Human Rights Forum said.

