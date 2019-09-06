 Vijayawada-Gudur Intercity Express registers 85% occupancy rate

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-introduced Vijayawada-Gudur Intercity Superfast Express has evoked a good response from the rail users with train occupancy reaching over 85 per cent. On September 1, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had flagged off the train in the presence of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi in Gudur.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, SCR spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that German technology-based Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches were introduced in the new trains, acting on the advice of the Ministry of Railways. Explaining the features of the newly-launched train, he said that the LHB coaches incorporate a host of safety features.

They are anti-telescopic (do not overturn in case of collision), lighter in weight, suited for speeds up to 160 kmph, have better carrying capacity and carry Centre Buffer Coupling between the coaches to ensure strong and safe link throughout the train. The new train rake will be able to carry more number of passengers and several passenger-centric facilities have been incorporated.

The SCR has been receiving good reviews for using Head On Generation (HOG) power supply system, wherein the power is drawn from the overhead electrical wires through electric locomotives. This measure to run the fans, lights and air-conditioning of the coaches through electricity instead of diesel fuel-generated power like before is environment-friendly, reduces carbon emission and sound pollution. It will save around `49,000 in fuel costs per trip in each rake, accruing to Rs 1.79 crore per annum.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya credited officials and staff of the Vijayawada Division for the achievement and exhorted them to undertake primary and secondary maintenance of the train, besides ensuring utmost cleanliness.