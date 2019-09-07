1,371 children rescued in Vijayawada under Operation Muskaan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,371 children were rescued under Operation Muskaan on Friday. In a day-long drive, 693 teams comprising officials from police, Childline, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and child protection department rescued 1,371 street children and child labourers. While 286 children have been reunited with their family members, 125 were sent to child home care centres. As many as 1,192 boys and 179 girls were rescued during the operation. Of them, 70 are from other States,” said DGP Gautam Sawang in a press release.

In Krishna district alone, around 260 children have been rescued, while in Vijayawada commissionerate limits, around 86 people were rescued. As part of the operation, police teams raided railway stations, bus stands, hotels, restaurants, and other places. Kids, who ran away from their houses and worked in shops, were rescued. Cases were also registered against those persons who employed minors.