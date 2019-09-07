Five kabaddi athletes injured in group clash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Five kabaddi players were injured in a scuffle between two teams on Thursday night. The incident came into light after the injured players lodged a complaint with Machavaram police on Friday.

Later, the police conducted an investigation and arrested four youngsters for attacking the players.

According to Machavaram inspector P Kanaka Rao, the incident took place around 11 pm when one group, kabaddi players of Loyola College attacked the Indira Gandhi Stadium team.

During a tournament at Bhavanipuram, the Loyola team had reportedly lost a match to the Indira Gandhi Stadium team. Unable to digest their failure and, also due to past differences, the Loyola team players attacked the winning team, severely injuring five men.

“All the injured players had participated in state-level and national-level. The accused came in an autorickshaw and attacked the IGS team with sticks,” added Kanaka Rao. A case was registered.