Krishna district officials to stock onions to check soaring prices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Owing to the rising cost of onions in the past few weeks, Krishna district officials are planning to preserve stocks of onions and make them available in all rythu bazaars at a fixed price.

With the production and supply gap of onions getting hit severely, the prices have been soaring. Through preserving stocks, officials are aiming to make onions available to the public at an affordable price.

In rythu bazaar, one can get 1 kg of onion at Rs 32, while in retail markets it costs over Rs 50 per kg. As of now, supply has been cut off from the Kurnool markets, leaving Maharashtra to be the only supplier, which cost `32 per kg on Friday. However, supply from Maharashtra is also on a decline due to the prevalence of heavy rains and flood-like situation. Transportation has become tough. In the past few days, the prices have almost doubled.

Keeping the scarce supply in view, the district officials have decided to put a strict vigil on the cold-storage rooms that hoard the stocks leading to surge in prices. The marketing officials are also planning to put up separate stalls for onions at rythu bazaars across the district and sell them at a reduced price. However, the final decision is yet to be taken as the officials are still gathering the stocks.

Usually, the city alone has a requirement of 170 quintal onions every day while the district receives about 250 to 300 quintal of onions daily.Now, the supply has fallen down to 200 quintal onions per day. The cost of onions in the Swaraj Maidan market has been hanging between `15 to `32 in the past 15 to 20 days. In the retail market, the prices have gone up to `50 for a kilogram.Even in the previous year, during the month of September and October, the supply of onions from Maharashtra had stopped.