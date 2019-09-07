Seminar on Disaster Risk Reduction held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Human Resource Development Institution conducted a seminar on Disaster Risk Reduction at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday.

Former Chief Secretary and former member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Mohan Kanda and other speakers attended the seminar and discussed different ways to minimise loss of life and property during a disaster. By taking necessary measures and proper planning after learning lessons from previous disasters, one can cope with the calamities better.

Apart from the agencies involved in taking up rescue and relief operations during disasters, the speakers also underscored the need for sensitising people living in disaster-prone areas to improve efficiency in facing disasters.