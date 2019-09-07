Vijayawada Regional Transport Authority cracks whip, 372 bikers lose licence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on traffic violators, the district transport officials suspended driving licences of 372 persons, who were found driving motorcycles without wearing helmets on Friday.

Krishna district deputy transport commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao said the licences were suspended for one month and those found driving within this one-month period will be punished severely as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Through intensified enforcement drives conducted by eight special teams across the district, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials filed cases against traffic violators and suspended their licences.

“According to the Central Motor Vehicle Act, under Section 138 (F), two-wheeler riders must wear headgear while driving. In this regard, we suspended the licence of the violators,” said Venkateswara Rao.

The DTC further warned that vehicles will be seized along with imposing fines on the commuters, who would be found not wearing a helmet while driving. He also requested pillion riders to wear helmets to prevent injuries during road accidents.

“Of the total road accidents, more than 30 per cent of people lose their lives for not wearing helmets. This step should be taken for our personal care,” he added.