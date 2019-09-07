Home Cities Vijayawada

Welfare schools to come under CCTV scanner

Plans afoot to set up virtual classrooms in 290 ashram schools, hostels across State

Published: 07th September 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All tribal welfare schools will soon be put under CCTV surveillance. In order to help students understand the concepts better, the officials are also setting up virtual classrooms and embracing robotic technology in a big way.

Currently, there are 189 such institutions across the State. The officials have already set up virtual classrooms in 105 institutions. Plans are afoot to set up virtual classrooms in all ashram schools and hostels across the State in a phased manner.

The officials of Tribal Welfare department are planning to install CCTV cameras in order to monitor the performance of teachers, staff, the safety of girl students and the quality of food being served to students.

“Through CCTV surveillance, we can monitor irregularities taking place in hostels and schools. CCTVs have been installed in a few gurukul schools on a trial basis,” said a senior official of Tribal Welfare department.

Taking a cue from the Telangana State which distributed Dolphino robot pens (Designed by a team of techies in Karnataka) to students, the officials of Tribal Welfare department are planning to introduce robotic technology in schools to help students. As part of this initiative, Robo pens will be distributed to one classroom each. These Robo pens, when moved on the text, capture it and repeats it in an audio form, thereby improving the learning ability and pronunciation skills of students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal Welfare department Dolphino robot pens Tribal Welfare department gurukul schools
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp