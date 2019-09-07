Welfare schools to come under CCTV scanner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All tribal welfare schools will soon be put under CCTV surveillance. In order to help students understand the concepts better, the officials are also setting up virtual classrooms and embracing robotic technology in a big way.

Currently, there are 189 such institutions across the State. The officials have already set up virtual classrooms in 105 institutions. Plans are afoot to set up virtual classrooms in all ashram schools and hostels across the State in a phased manner.

The officials of Tribal Welfare department are planning to install CCTV cameras in order to monitor the performance of teachers, staff, the safety of girl students and the quality of food being served to students.

“Through CCTV surveillance, we can monitor irregularities taking place in hostels and schools. CCTVs have been installed in a few gurukul schools on a trial basis,” said a senior official of Tribal Welfare department.

Taking a cue from the Telangana State which distributed Dolphino robot pens (Designed by a team of techies in Karnataka) to students, the officials of Tribal Welfare department are planning to introduce robotic technology in schools to help students. As part of this initiative, Robo pens will be distributed to one classroom each. These Robo pens, when moved on the text, capture it and repeats it in an audio form, thereby improving the learning ability and pronunciation skills of students.