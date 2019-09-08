2-year-old dies after ran over by school bus in AP's Nunna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a school bus in Nunna on Saturday, while his father and sister were aboard. According to Nunna police inspector M Prabhakar, at around 8 am, the deceased, Kapilavayi Ekalavya Murari, came out to send off his father and sister and was hit and run over by the school bus while playing near it.

His father, K Ganga Raju, is a teacher at Akshara Nandhana school under Nunna limits by profession.

While Raju and his five-year-old daughter were boarding the bus, Murari came out of the house and started playing near the bus. “The bus driver, Srinu, was unaware of the boy and started the engine, hitting him in the process,” the inspector said.