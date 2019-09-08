Vijayawada school wins MEA’s inter-school quiz competition in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nirmal Hriday School of Vijayawada won the inter-school quiz competition held at Glendale Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. Delhi Public School (DPS) of Hyderabad claimed the runners-up position.

This competition was conducted by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Branch Secretariat Hyderabad, which conducts outreach activities regularly as part of its public diplomacy and organises ‘Bharat ko Janiye’, a quiz competition in 60 different countries to promote awareness and understanding of India’s foreign policy and its implementation among different stakeholders including the public. But, this was the first time a similar competition with the title ‘Vishwa Darshan - India and the world’ had been conducted within the country, for which Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were selected, by MEA, to conduct their pilot project.

While US Consule General, Consulate Hyderabad Joel Reifman presented the cash award of `50,000, to Nirmal Hriday School, `25,000 was given to DPS Hyderabad.

The winning team comprised of V Abhishekhar Reddy of class X and V Srivardhan Reddy and V Prashanth Reddy of class IX. Speaking to TNIE, V Abhishekhar Reddy said, “The quiz was very tricky, but we are happy that we won it finally. We also felt that such competitions are really interesting and very useful as not just we come to know how much we know about our country but also about our memory capacity. Apart from that, it has also made one thing very clear to us, that reading newspapers and keeping ourselves updated through other media is very important.”

Editor of Indian Journal of Diplomacy K Parthasarathy said participated in this competition, had impeccable IQ levels and were also smart and sharp.