Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada school wins MEA’s inter-school quiz competition in Hyderabad

Editor of Indian Journal of Diplomacy K Parthasarathy said participated in this competition, had impeccable IQ levels and were also smart and sharp.

Published: 08th September 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nirmal Hriday School of Vijayawada won the inter-school quiz competition held at Glendale Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. Delhi Public School (DPS) of Hyderabad claimed the runners-up position.

This competition was conducted by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Branch Secretariat Hyderabad, which conducts outreach activities regularly as part of its public diplomacy and organises ‘Bharat ko Janiye’, a quiz competition in 60 different countries to promote awareness and understanding of India’s foreign policy and its implementation among different stakeholders including the public. But, this was the first time a similar competition with the title ‘Vishwa Darshan - India and the world’ had been conducted within the country, for which Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were selected, by MEA, to conduct their pilot project.

While US Consule General, Consulate Hyderabad Joel Reifman presented the cash award of `50,000, to Nirmal Hriday School, `25,000 was given to DPS Hyderabad.

The winning team comprised of V Abhishekhar Reddy of class X and V Srivardhan Reddy and V Prashanth Reddy of class IX. Speaking to TNIE, V Abhishekhar Reddy said, “The quiz was very tricky, but we are happy that we won it finally. We also felt that such competitions are really interesting and very useful as not just we come to know how much we know about our country but also about our memory capacity. Apart from that, it has also made one thing very clear to us, that reading newspapers and keeping ourselves updated through other media is very important.”

Editor of Indian Journal of Diplomacy K Parthasarathy said participated in this competition, had impeccable IQ levels and were also smart and sharp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmal Hriday School quiz competition
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp