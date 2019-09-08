Mosquito menace: Anti-larval op in high-risk Vijayawada areas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the number of alleged viral fever reports rising in the city, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to conduct ground-level inspection and carry out fogging operations in localities where mosquito menace was high, on Saturday.

The civic body chief conducted a review meeting with the public health department officials to take stock of the situation regarding sanitation maintenance and alleged rise in number of viral cases across the city.

During the course of the meeting, Venkatesh instructed the officials to carry out anti-larval operations and to be alert while going through the complaints lodged with the grievance cell number 103, Puraseva mobile application, Spandana and news reports.

He further directed officials to conduct door-to-door peridomestic places (PDP) survey for carrying out anti-larval operations in the high-risk areas. Apart from that, officials were also instructed to focus on clearing the piled-up waste in vacant lands and near clogged drains, especially near the culverts. They were also told to put oil balls at every 50-metre distance in the drains.

Venkatesh sought status of the fogging operations in the city, to which the officials said that the sanitation staff were conducting anti-larval operations on alternative days with the available machinery.

Addl commissioner flags off rally on ‘Cleanliness - Mosquito menace’

Additional commissioner K Sakunthala flagged off a rally from MK Baig High school in Ajith Singh Nagar in the city to sensitise the public on ‘Cleanliness - Mosquito menace’. Speaking on the occasion, she called upon the residents to maintain a clean and hygienic atmosphere in and around their houses during the monsoon season as there were higher chances of mosquito breeding and viral fevers. Apart from that, the additional commissioner also urged the public to consume boiled water to stay away from various health-related issues