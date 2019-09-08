Home Cities Vijayawada

Mosquito menace: Anti-larval op in high-risk Vijayawada areas

Venkatesh sought status of the fogging operations in the city, to which the officials said that the sanitation staff were conducting anti-larval operations on alternative days with the available machi

Published: 08th September 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image of anti-dengue fogging for representation purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the number of alleged viral fever reports rising in the city, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to conduct ground-level inspection and carry out fogging operations in localities where mosquito menace was high, on Saturday.

The civic body chief conducted a review meeting with the public health department officials to take stock of the situation regarding sanitation maintenance and alleged rise in number of viral cases across the city.
During the course of the meeting, Venkatesh instructed the officials to carry out anti-larval operations and to be alert while going through the complaints lodged with the grievance cell number 103, Puraseva mobile application, Spandana and news reports.

He further directed officials to conduct door-to-door peridomestic places (PDP) survey for carrying out anti-larval operations in the high-risk areas. Apart from that, officials were also instructed to focus on clearing the piled-up waste in vacant lands and near clogged drains, especially near the culverts. They were also told to put oil balls at every 50-metre distance in the drains.

Venkatesh sought status of the fogging operations in the city, to which the officials said that the sanitation staff were conducting anti-larval operations on alternative days with the available machinery.

Addl commissioner flags off rally on ‘Cleanliness - Mosquito menace’

Additional commissioner K Sakunthala flagged off a rally from MK Baig High school in  Ajith Singh Nagar in the city to sensitise the public on ‘Cleanliness - Mosquito menace’. Speaking on the occasion, she called upon the residents to maintain a clean and hygienic atmosphere in and around their houses during the monsoon season as there were higher chances of mosquito breeding and viral fevers. Apart from that, the additional commissioner also urged the public to consume boiled water to stay away from various health-related issues

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
viral fever fogging mosquito mosquito menace
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp