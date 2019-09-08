Home Cities Vijayawada

Prisons Department to manufacture cloth, jute bags to help VMC fight plastic menace

She further said, necessary technical support would be provided to the prisoners in marketing the bags through self help groups (SHGs) at fairs and MEPMA bazaars.

plastic

Image for representational purpose only.( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of enforcing ban on single-use plastic strictly under its ambit, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to join hands with District Prisons Department to market jute and cloth bags manufactured by the prisoners. The civic body has mooted the concept to replace plastic bags and provide a way for the prisoners to earn livelihood.

Additional Commissioner (General) K Sakunthala said that almost a week ago, the civic body had released a gazette notification to implement ban on single-use plastic and its products in the city. As per the notification, no industry or person should manufacture, stock, distribute, sell or use plastic after September 15.“With thorough enforcement of plastic ban by the officials, the demand for cloth and jute bags has increased gradually. In this regard, the VMC has decided to take the support of the inmates of prisons for
manufacturing biodegradable bags. This will also help in providing livelihood to the prisoners,” said Sakunthala.

She further said, necessary technical support would be provided to the prisoners in marketing the bags through self help groups (SHGs) at fairs and MEPMA bazaars.

