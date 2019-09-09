Home Cities Vijayawada

Association condemns Oppn remarks against police dept   

The association opined that the attitude of some politicians was damaging the image of the police.

Published: 09th September 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The AP Police Officers Association (APPOA) has condemned the allegations made by TDP, BJP and Jana Sena party leaders that police officials are dancing to the tunes of ruling YSRC and demanded an apology from the leaders. In a release issued on Sunday, APPOA State president Janakula Srinivasa Rao said the police officials were working selflessly for the safety of public and making baseless allegations against them was nothing but insulting their sacrifices. 

The association opined that the attitude of some politicians was damaging the image of the police. “Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu termed all IPS officers ‘corrupt and chamchas’ of ruling party leaders. Police do not have preferences or partiality towards any political party. Police are working for ensuring law and order. For their gains, political leaders are accusing the police department, hurting the sentiments of police,” Rao said.

