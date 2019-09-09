Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday with week-long service activities in Vijaywada

As a part of the initiative, an exhibition on the life and achievements of Modi will be held in every Mandal of the 13 districts and books will be distributed.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Marking the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, the BJP State unit will organise ‘Seva Saptah’ (Service Week) from September 14 to 20 in Andhra Pradesh. As a part of the initiative, an exhibition on the life and achievements of Modi will be held in every Mandal of the 13 districts and books will be distributed.

According to a statement from the party on Sunday, the State leaders have planned various service activities including blood donation camps, medical and health camps, distribution of fruits and food to orphanages and old-age homes and others. The party leaders, as directed by their national president Amit Shah, will also adopt 10 to 100 people with disabilities to ensure that their education costs would be borne by corporate institutions and organisations. The schedule has been sent to all the States, as per the direction of party national headquarters.

The leaders will also got to a school and a college in their respective constituencies and create awareness on plastic disposal, water conservation and other environmental issues. They will also administer a pledge on the occasion. On Sunday, State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and national general secretary and State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar met state and district convenors to take stock of the preparations.

