Counselling session for traffic violators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To create awareness about the amended Motor Vehicle Act, Vijayawada traffic police conducted awareness sessions for traffic violators. In a special drive conducted in the past week across the city, police imposed fines on around 500 people and called them for a counselling session at Vyas Complex. Assistant Commissioner of Police Shaik Hussain asked the parents not to give vehicles to their minor children and warned them of imposing fine and jail term punishment.