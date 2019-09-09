Gaiety marks Ganesha idol immersion in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Of the 1,325 Ganesha idols that were installed in the city limits, around 500 were immersed at Seethamma Vari Padalu ghat of River Krishna on Sunday, marking the first day of immersion. Decorated vehicles carrying idols came out on the street with colourful processions, amid tight police security. The youth danced to the beats of the drums and popular numbers, while some were seen dressed up as deities - Shiva, Vishnu, Durga.

Traders in the One Town area and Besant Road made a brisk business in the meanwhile as festival committees bought colours and firecrackers for celebration during the procession. Elaborate arrangements were made by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with the police, irrigation and revenue departments near the downstream of Prakasam Barrage, which was designated by officials for immersion of idols.

As the water-level in the downstream of the Barrage was low, the irrigation department officials released floodwater on Sunday evening. Three cranes were arranged near the immersion point and expert swimmers were also roped in to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incidents. Police officials diverted traffic at various junctions to ensure hassle-free immersion.

Devotees in large numbers also took part in the auctioning of ‘laddu prasadam’ conducted by the festival organisers at Besant Road, One Town, Bhavanipuram and Patamata areas of the city. Bids in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 were made. A festival committee member at Besant Road said that the devotees who purchase the laddu would usually distribute it among friends and family after performing puja for good luck. Some even use it in the fields for better cultivation. Organisations such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad distributed prasadam and drinking water to the devotees during procession.

Even though the VMC officials had put up hoardings and banners to caution devotees against immersing idols in the three irrigation canals — Ryves, Bandar and Eluru — passing through the city, some were still seen doing the same.

Several devotees were seen

indiscriminately dumping puja materials such as flowers, incense sticks, leftover food items and cloths inside polythene bags. Near the Ryves canal, devotees were even seen dropping idols into the canal directly from the bridge, risking their lives in the process.

