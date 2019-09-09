VMC to serve notices to vacant land owners

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from the residents over mosquito menace, municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the public health department officials to serve notices to the owners of vacant plots, who have failed to maintain their properties properly. A total of 13,560 vacant plots are located across the city, most of which are in a bad shape and have become convenient mosquito breeding spots. The decision was taken by the civic body chief, following reports of alleged viral fever cases reported in Ayyappa Nagar and Vambay Colony.

Apart from that, complaints were made through the grievance cell number 103, Pura Seva mobile application and VMC’s WhatsApp number 8181960909. The civic body spends almost Rs 3 crore per annum to carry out anti-larval operations and special drives to prevent mosquito breeding in 59 divisions of the city.

Since the onset of monsoon, the sanitation staff have carried out special drives in the high-risk areas of the city such as Ramalingeswara Nagar, Patamata, Madhura Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Krishna Lanka, Ranigarithota, Vambay Colony, Singh Nagar and other localities but have failed to achieve desired results. Nearly Rs 75 lakh was spent by the corporation for carrying out anti-larval operations, including PDP survey, fogging and placing of oil balls in the side drains, sources claimed.

“As many as 13 special staff have been deployed to monitor the severity of the alleged viral fever cases and ensure anti-larval operation are carried out properly across the three administrative circles of the city. Till date, no case of dengue has been confirmed in the city. Still, everyone should be cautious,” said Prasanna Venkatesh. He called upon the residents to lodge complaints relating to poor sanitation in and around their vicinity and other issues through the WhatsApp number 8181960909.