Zakir Khan’s maiden comedy show in Vijayawada wows crowd

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The youth of the city had an evening full of fun and laughter at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday as popular comedian Zakir Khan took them on a roller-coaster ride. Khan was welcomed with an excited audience at the houseful show. While the tickets were sold out almost a fortnight ago, fans were seen requesting the organisers to arrange a few tickets till the last few minutes. On his maiden visit to the city, Zakir gave an exceptional performance.

From college life incidents, married life situation, social issues to political scenarios, he cracked jokes on far-ranging topics. Sharing her experience, one of the spectators, Muskaan Jain, said, “Today Zakir has set a new standard of comedy in the city.” Sharing similar sentiments, Seema Gurnani from The Grin Club, that organised the show, said, “We are very satisfied with the response.”

Speaking to TNIE post show, Khan said, “I was excited to perform in Vijayawada and the excitement increased when I came to know that the show was houseful. My energy doubled when I saw such a supportive crowd. I’ll be sure to learn Telugu for my next show here.”

While the show began with Comicstaan-2 winner Samay Raina’s performance, Khan entertained the crowd for two-and-a-half hours. In a pre-show interaction with the media, Khan shared that apart from playing Sitar and comedy, he also enjoyed poetry. Giving a piece of advice he said, “I always go back and see my videos to check where I can improve. That is how I have learned.”