SCR GM: Improve safety standards at station yards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya advised the officials to focus on enhancing safety standards at station yards and private sidings to improve operational convenience during a review meeting. Safety, punctuality, freight loading and digital Initiatives were discussed. The principal head of departments and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all six Divisions of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded attended the meeting through video conference. Mallya instructed the officials to review all safety measures to reduce the chances of accidents. He stressed upon the need to improve punctuality and freight loading.