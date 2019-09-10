VMC seizes 700 kg banned plastic, Rs 50,000 penalty imposed on traders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The public health department officials penalised some traders on Monday, who failed to adhere to the rules framed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) regarding ban on single-use plastic under its ambit.

The checks were headed by Health Officer Iqbal Hussain. Penalty of Rs 50,000 was imposed in total and 700 kg of single-use plastic was seized from 12 wholesale shops in One Town area here. The authorities further directed the traders to use biodegradable bags for essential commodities.

“We will intensify our inspection in the upcoming days in order to stop the circulation of single-use plastic in the city. Traders and residents should extend their support by using jute and cloth bags for their daily needs,” Hussain said.

“As part of our initiative to make Vijayawada a plastic-free city, cultural troupes have been roped in to perform skits to sensitise the public about biodegradable bags and also highlight the ill-effects of plastics,” he said.