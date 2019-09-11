Home Cities Vijayawada

1,377 special buses to clear rush of passengers during Dasara festival

On September 28, 85 special buses will be operated, 22 on September 29, September 30 (15), October 1 (56), October 2 (25) and October 3 (54 buses). 

Published: 11th September 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC Buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   To ensure hassle-free journey for its passengers during Dasara festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,377 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations across Andhra Pradesh from September 27 to October 7, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said on Tuesday. In a press release issued here, Prasad said, during Dasara festival last year, the corporation had operated 1,197 such special buses from Hyderabad. 

“This year, we have planned to run 1,377 special buses, for which instructions have been given to the regional managers in the State to prepare schedules for operating the buses and increasing the number of services on the basis of the demand,” he said. The APSRTC has decided to operate 135 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations across the State on September 27 (Friday). Of the total, 18 buses will run to Guntur, 30 to Vijayawada, East and West Godavari districts (32), Ongole and Nellore (30 each), Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa (20 each).

On September 28, 85 special buses will be operated, 22 on September 29, September 30 (15), October 1 (56), October 2 (25) and October 3 (54 buses). The ED further said that as several institutions are likely to announce vacation for the holiday from October 4 to 7, special buses will be operated based on the demand from the passengers. As part of it, 500 buses will be operated on October 4, 302 buses on October 5, October 6 (123 buses) and October 7 (123 buses). 

“Advance reservation system is available for special buses and passengers are requested to book tickets from respective bus stations or with the help of APSRTC authorised agents. Tickets can also be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in,” Prasad said. He further said that passengers will be charged 1.5 per cent extra on ticket fare for the special bus services, whereas, regarding the scheduled services, the fare will remain the same. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC APSRTC Executive Director APSRTC authorised agents
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp