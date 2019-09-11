1,377 special buses to clear rush of passengers during Dasara festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure hassle-free journey for its passengers during Dasara festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,377 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations across Andhra Pradesh from September 27 to October 7, APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KVRK Prasad said on Tuesday. In a press release issued here, Prasad said, during Dasara festival last year, the corporation had operated 1,197 such special buses from Hyderabad.

“This year, we have planned to run 1,377 special buses, for which instructions have been given to the regional managers in the State to prepare schedules for operating the buses and increasing the number of services on the basis of the demand,” he said. The APSRTC has decided to operate 135 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations across the State on September 27 (Friday). Of the total, 18 buses will run to Guntur, 30 to Vijayawada, East and West Godavari districts (32), Ongole and Nellore (30 each), Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa (20 each).

On September 28, 85 special buses will be operated, 22 on September 29, September 30 (15), October 1 (56), October 2 (25) and October 3 (54 buses). The ED further said that as several institutions are likely to announce vacation for the holiday from October 4 to 7, special buses will be operated based on the demand from the passengers. As part of it, 500 buses will be operated on October 4, 302 buses on October 5, October 6 (123 buses) and October 7 (123 buses).

“Advance reservation system is available for special buses and passengers are requested to book tickets from respective bus stations or with the help of APSRTC authorised agents. Tickets can also be booked online at www.apsrtconline.in,” Prasad said. He further said that passengers will be charged 1.5 per cent extra on ticket fare for the special bus services, whereas, regarding the scheduled services, the fare will remain the same.