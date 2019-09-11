Amravati farmers meeting with Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Capital region farmers, who have been meeting various political leaders to mobilise support for Amaravati development, were scheduled to meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday. The farmers will make a representation of the latest developments with regard to Amaravati.

According to information, the farmers will be led by former minister and BJP leader Kamineni Srinivas. They are scheduled to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan at 12.30 pm. The BJP has lent its support to the farmers, who have raised concerns over the state government’s stand on Amaravati.

They had earlier met BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, CPI and CPM leaders to garner support in favour of capital development. The farmers were also planning to make a representation to the State government. If it yielded no response, they also planned to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.