Essay contest to mark Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva’s 125th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations will be conducted at CSI Seminar Hall, near Courts Complex in the city on September 27 by the Jashuva fan club, Rajesh Patchala, one of the organisers said. An essay writing competition in English and Telugu will be conducted to mark his birth anniversary.

The topic will be ‘Jashuva Sahityam - Manavatha Drukpatham’ for Telugu and ‘Jashuva’s Writings - A Humanitarian Perspective’ for those writing in English. The essay, which should be submitted on or before September 22, should not be less than eight pages. Three cash prizes will be given in Telugu category, while one will be presented for the English writer on the day of celebrations.

Cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000 will be given to the first, second and third award winners. Rs 2,500 will be given to the English winner. Essays can be mailed to drfaustus999@gmail.com or posted to P Rajesh d.no. 24-214 V B Nagar Nambur Pedakakani Mandal Guntur dist, AP - 522508 in PDF format.