Naidu launches broadside against Jagan’s govt, says law and order deteriorating in AP

He also found fault with the YSRC leaders for announcing a counter ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on the same day.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Asserting that TDP’s proposed ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally to drop the alleged victims of YSRC attacks to their native village will be held as scheduled, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a broadside against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the “deteriorating law and order” situation in the State.

The Leader of the Opposition also demanded an unconditional apology from Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha for her “paid artists” remarks against the victims of YSRC attacks, who are taking shelter in TDP’s rehabilitation camp in Guntur city.“In 110 days’ rule of the YSRC, the ruling party leaders and cadres committed 565 atrocities, 10 murders, 201 physical attacks, 136 harassments, 66 properties damage and land grabbing.

There should be an end to the anarchy of the ruling party,’’ the TDP chief demanded. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Naidu took strong exception to the imposition of Section 144 in Palnadu area by police. He also found fault with the YSRC leaders for announcing a counter ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on the same day.

“Why is Jagan maintaining silence?” Naidu said and asked whether the former was of the view that no one should question his government for its misdeeds. Stating that the TDP is taking up the rally to safeguard the rights of people, he said the camp is being organised for the past eight days. 

