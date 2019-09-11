Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launches door-to-door survey to identify beneficiaries of government schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following directions of the State government, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials launched a door-to-door survey programme to identify the genuine beneficiaries of the allocation of house ration cards and pensions. As part of it, ward volunteers started the survey in division numbers 32, 34, 35, 38, 44 and 45 of the city on Tuesday.

“In all, the city has around 2,91,462 families and the door-to-door survey is meant to identify the genuine beneficiaries for availing the welfare schemes from the State government,” VMC project officer N Prakash Rao said. In this regard, the residents were asked to provide necessary details of their families to the ward volunteers, community organisers and resource persons for the speedy completion of the survey, Prakash Rao added.

After inspecting the survey underway in division number 32, the civic body project officer directed the officials concerned to upload the collected data on the website.