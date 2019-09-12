 Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited to build tensile shelter at Durga Ghat for devotees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB) will construct a tensile fabric shed at Durga Ghat at a cost of Rs 40 lakh for the devotees visiting the temple during the Dasara festival. In a press release, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) officials said the cornerstone-laying ceremony will take place on Thursday.