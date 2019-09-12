59 per cent happy with Spandana programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has informed the officials that a survey has been conducted on the officials’ response to the grievances received during the Spandana programme and got good feedback from the public. In the phone calls randomly made to the people approached Spandana so far, 59 per cent of them have expressed immense happiness over resolving their issues and the remaining 41 per cent felt that their problems could have been resolved in a better way.

Reviewing Spandana through a video conference with the officials from the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the government has selected some officials across the State and will conduct a workshop to show the answers given by them during the grievance redressal programme. All the officials, including tahsildars, MPDOs, Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors will be involved in the workshop.

Urging the officials not to give up smile on their faces while dealing with the public, he said, “It came to my notice that some officials are not behaving properly with the people who came to submit their grievances and its incidence is 2 to 5 per cent. This issue will be taken seriously. The Collectors should ensure that the spirit of Spandana does not diminish. Humanity should prevail in every act,” the Chief Minister said.

Secretariats getting ready

During a review meeting on Village Secretariats, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the progress of various development works in the State. He congratulated the officials for successfully completing the competitive examinations for village/ward secretariat posts. The officials said that special training is being given to those who work in the call centres that will be manned by village/ward volunteers. While 1902 is the call centre number for registering grievances, there should also be a dedicated number locally to respond for emergencies, the Chief Minister said.

The results of village secretariat posts will be out by this month-end. The Chief Minister examined the job chart of village volunteers and village secretariats. He said that the infrastructure, including buildings, furniture, hardware and other equipment should be ready by the deadline and suggested that all buildings be identical. The village secretariats will provide 237 services to the citizens pertaining to various departments and of which 115 services will be cleared within 72 hours and the remaining 122 in more than 72 hours. The calendar of welfare schemes’ implementation is also out.