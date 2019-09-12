Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh can’t save a penny through reverse tendering for Polavaram, says BJP MP YS Chowdary

The earlier decision to engage a new contractor in January, 2018, was done only with the intervention of the then Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari so that the project cost wouldn’t go up.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary.( File Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) claimed that the Centre was of the opinion that the Andhra Pradesh government could not save even a penny by going for reverse tendering for Polavaram irrigation project. Finding fault with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for stalling the irrigation project works, he said that the State should consider the Centre’s views in the issue instead of proceeding ‘unscientifically’. 

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “The State government claims that reverse tendering would save Rs 500 crore of the leftover works worth Rs 1,771 crore. But, the Centre is of the view that they can’t even salvage Rs 5 or even a rupee. There won’t be any saving, that is a guarantee.

BJP MP Sujana Chowdary addressing a
press conference in Vijayawada on
Wednesday | Express photo

The earlier decision to engage a new contractor in January 2018, was done only with the intervention of the then Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari so that the project cost wouldn’t go up. So, the termination of the contract under 60(C) of AP Standard Specifications were done in special circumstances with the Centre’s approval.”

Sujana claimed that the delay in construction of the national project was resulting in a loss of Rs 10,000 crore worth agriculture produce per season. “If it is two-three seasons, it will be Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore.

Does the government save Rs 500 crore at the cost of this? If the State government is of the view that there are issues in contract or issues of corruption, then it should order an independent probe and resolve them. But, it shouldn’t stall the works without any basis,” he observed.

He further added that since the 960 MW hydel power plant is under the State government’s ambit, steps should be taken to commission it at the earliest for the benefit of AP. “The government without serious application of mind did not even take up cofferdam works. If the cofferdam was ready, water could have been diverted. At least now, the YSRC government should open its eyes and urgently complete the works. If the government wants to take on the opposition, let it do it. But, it should not stop development,” he noted.

