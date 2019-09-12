Andhra Pradesh reply to Centre on Polavaram project soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even though the Union Jal Shakti Ministry shot off a letter to the State water resources department on Monday reminding it to submit a report on Polavaram project, the officials said that they received it only on Wednesday. The ministry has given time for the State to reply by Thursday, the officials said, adding that the report is ‘under preparation’.

“We received the reminder on Wednesday and it said the report has to be sent by Thursday. The reply is under preparation and will be sent as soon as it is ready,” a senior official explained. The issue is also expected to come up in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s review meeting with water resources officials on irrigation projects on Thursday. For the record, the Union ministry had sent a letter, at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on August 29 seeking an ‘evaluation and proper assessment’ report on the national project.