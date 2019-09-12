Home Cities Vijayawada

Article 370: Bright days ahead for J&K, says BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav

And preventive custody is a part of political life. It is true that we have taken a herculean decision.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that bright days are ahead for Jammu and Kashmir, BJP National General Secretary and thinker Ram Madhav said the entire world knew which country to support in the matter of abrogation of Article 370 adding that China also was well aware of which side to pick, but would make some initial noise against it. Delivering a keynote address on ‘Historic Correction of a Himalayan Blunder’ by abrogating Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, here on Wednesday, Ram Madhav said that the bold and decisive move by the Centre would not only ensure the development of Jammu and Kashmir but would also grant dignity to its people.

“Internationally, everyone knows which country to choose between India and Pakistan. Even China knows if it has to be with a country with USD 100 billion trade potential (India) or the one with USD one billion. But, publicly, they will make some noise [against it]. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been successful in garnering other countries’ support in our favour.” He further recalled the United Nations Security Council was also in favour of India’s decision. 

“Regarding the issue of occupied Kashmir, time will come for that also to be resolved soon,” he remarked.
The BJP senior leader defended the Centre’s decision to cut communication and take political leaders into preventive custody. “The people in the valley have been used to curfew, communication blackout and deployment of security forces for 70 years. And preventive custody is a part of political life. It is true that we have taken a herculean decision.

But, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are wise as they saw what the Narendra Modi government had done in the previous term. That is the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi could solve a 72-year-old curse within 72 hours,” he added. He rubbished critique that the Centre did not consult representatives from the valley while abrogating Article 370. “It isn’t true. Four MPs were present in the parliament during the discussion and two of them participated in the debate. Leaders from all parties participated in the discussion,” he pointed out.

