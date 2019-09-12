Govt plans to set up yards for bulk sand purchasers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to increase the number of sand stock points and take up transport of sand from reaches as soon as the floods recede. “Several people are trying to defame the State government on the sand issue. But, the fact is that the criticism on our government reflects that we are working towards corruption-free governance,’’ he said.

Reviewing the implementation of new sand policy in the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister insisted the officials to ensure transparency at all levels. “There should not be any sand syndicate or mafia in the State. People should not face any difficulty in getting sand. The builders should be informed about the time of availability of sand so as to enable them to plan accordingly,’’ he said.

Besides suggesting the officials to explore the possibility of setting up special sand yards for bulk users, the Chief Minister wanted them to take all measures to check illegal transportation of sand by stepping up vigilance at check-posts.

When asked about the supply and demand for sand in the State, the officials informed him that the present stock is about 23,000 metric tonnes, while the average demand per day has been pegged between 10,000 and 12,000 metric tonnes. The figures were calculated on the basis of proportionate purchase of cement in the State, the officials said.