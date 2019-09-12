Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway Vijayawada division officials launch ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa - Swachhata Pakhwada' campaign

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas formally launched the campaign by administering a pledge on plastic-free environment to officials and other railway staff at the Divisional Office compound

Cleanliness campaign at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to eliminate usage of single-use plastic (SUP) in the country,  South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division officials on Tuesday, launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa - Swachhata Pakhwada’ cleanliness campaign with the motto - ‘Say No to Single-Use Plastic’ within the Vijayawada railway station premises. 

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas formally launched the campaign by administering a pledge on the plastic-free environment to officials and other railway staff at the Divisional Office compound here. A cleanliness pledge was also administered at various stations across the division by respective station managers and supervisors. 

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said, “The fortnight-long cleanliness drive across the country from September 11 to October 2, is meant to make a visible difference in the cleanliness standards of railway stations and trains.  

Plastic bottle crushing machines and separate dustbins for dry and wet waste have been installed at all major stations across the division with a view to promoting a clean and green environment. People are requested to make optimal use of these amenities.” Later, a rally on ‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat - Swachhata Hi Sewa’ was also taken out from the station in order to spread awareness about the ill-effects of plastic on the environment.

Puppet shows to sensitise public
Vijayawada: To reach out to more number of people and sensitise them about the plastic ban, the VMC officials have roped in cultural artistes and kala jathas. On Tuesday, the artists performed a puppet show organised by an orthopaedic hospital at Karnati Rammohan Rao Municipal Corporation High School in Suryaraopet. On the occasion, VMC additional commissioner (general) K Sakunthala said called upon the students to come up with innovative concepts to encourage public to eliminate usage of plastic

