 Andhra DGP Gautam Sawang lauds APSPHCL for achieving a seven-fold increase in turnover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP Gautam Sawang praised Andhra Pradesh State Police Housing Corporation Limited (APSPHCL) for achieving a seven-fold increase in turnover in just one year after PV Sunil Kumar assumed charge as the vice-chairman and managing director of the body.

On Thursday, the DGP participated in a programme organised by the APSPHCL and distributed insurance bonds to 150 outsourcing employees of the Corporation. As part of it, the DGP handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family members of an engineer who was working on an outsourcing basis and died recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawang said last year the turnover of the corporation stood around Rs 250 crore and it reached Rs 1,750 crore in a year. “It is not very common for an organisation to provide insurance to its outsourcing employees on par with the regular staff. Only a few states have police housing corporations. Among them, APSPHCL stood top with its innovative engineering concepts,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar gave a brief presentation on the Corporation’s achievements. He said a series of meetings were conducted with insurance companies and leading banks, asking them to provide insurance cover to the outsourcing employees on par with the regular staff.

Finally, Kotak Mahindra came forward with the proposal to insure the staff for Rs 20 lakh in case of accidental deaths, he added.

Informing about the projects to be taken up by the Corporation, the VC & MD said the AP Pollution Control Board had issued a work order for construction of buildings worth Rs 200 crore; the tribal welfare department has also entrusted the Corporation with the task of constructing an engineering college and a university.

“Apart from that, we have completed the construction of 25 police stations, which are equipped with advanced facilities within the stipulated time. For speedy completion of the infrastructure projects, the corporation has developed Dashboard Project Management software, a marketing cell and a skill development and training centre, he added.