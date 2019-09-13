Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra government to extend financial assistance to auto, taxi drivers from October 4

On the occasion, he directed the transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu to convene an awareness meeting with the auto unions and make them aware of the scheme.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will start the implementation of extending financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum to autorickshaw, taxi and maxi cab drivers cum owners from October 4, said Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday.

Speaking to the media at Interim Government Complex (IGC) Velagapudi, Venkataramaiah said that autorickshaw, taxi and maxi cab drivers have been facing hardships in meeting their daily requirements. Considering their plight, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to extend financial assistance for renewal of their vehicle insurance, fitness checkups and other repair work. 

He called upon the owners of autorickshaws to enrol themselves online or offline for availing the scheme from September 14 as the deadline for the procedure is September 25.

The minister said that instructions were given to the district collectors to arrange enough number of centres in major municipal corporations such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati to accept the offline applications from the beneficiaries and prevent stampede-like situation near the centres. 

He said that beneficiaries can enrol themselves for the scheme at DTC/RTO/Unit Office/MVI office/e-Seva/Mee Seva/MPDO/CSC/municipal commissioner offices. Apart from that, the applications were made available with the village and ward volunteers and people can file them over phone as well.

“We have estimated that the scheme would benefit around four lakh cab drivers across the State. In case the number increased, the government won’t hesitate to extend the financial assistance. All the beneficiaries are requested to submit a bank account without any loans or else they can submit the details of their new bank account while filing their applications. Soon, the date and venue for launching the scheme will be announced,” Venkataramaiah added.

Later, the minister conducted a video conference with the DTCs and MVIs and discussed the modalities of the scheme. 

On the occasion, he directed the transport commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu to convene an awareness meeting with the auto unions and make them aware of the scheme.  Anjaneyulu replied that scheme details will be made available at department website,  https://aptransport.in/aphome.html, by Friday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp