Andhra Pradesh transport department studying penalties in other states

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department constituted a committee to study the fines being imposed on the violators in the neighbouring States and elsewhere in the country following the amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Bill-2019, said Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Anjaneyulu said that the team headed by assistant transport commissioner P Srinivasa Rao will submit their draft report of their observations over fines being implemented in Gujarat and Karnataka on Friday.

The same will be presented before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

“In our report to the government, we are not suggesting any revision to fines, only explaining the existing fine tariff and the tariff revised by the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways following the amendments to Motor Vehicles

Bill-2019 and modalities being followed by other States,” he said.

When asked if the department will also impose hefty penalties against the violators,

Anjaneyulu made it clear that they have no authority to revise the fines tariff for some violations and there were chances of reducing the tariff in a few violations. Meanwhile, the maiden meeting of Road Safety Council was held at the Interim Government Complex (IGC), Velagapudi on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Anjaneyulu, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and DGP Gautam Sawang.

During the course of the meeting, the officials concerned discussed the measures to be taken in reducing road accident fatalities, identifying black spots and how to sensitise the public about road safety norms.