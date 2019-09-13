Collector seeks public cooperation in eliminating single-use plastic usage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector and VMC special officer A Md Imtiaz sought public cooperation in eliminating single-use plastic in the city and across the district, at an awareness programme at Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday. Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that a gazette notification was released on August 21 over imposing a ban on single-use plastic in the VMC limits and penalties will be imposed on traders, supermarkets and shopping malls, who fail to circulate jute and cloth bags to its customers after September 15.

He further said that the plastic ban was imposed in the 23 rythu bazaars across the district and suggested that the public carry biodegradable bags for their daily activities.

Prasanna Venkatesh said that a series of awareness meetings were conducted with stakeholders such as hoteliers, traders, hospitals and educational institutions over the elimination of single-use plastic.

The civic body with the support of a beverage company has set up a plastic recycling unit on the premises of Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard in the city, he added. He said the VMC has decided to improve the walking track and drainage system on the college premises. Apart from that, necessary funds will be allocated for the construction of a toilet facility for women.

Later, the duo along with CREDAI Vijayawada Chapter president RV Swamy distributed jute and cloth bags to the walkers.