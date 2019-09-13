‘Country ahead in disaster management satellites’, former head of ISRO K Seshadri says to Vijayawada's engineering students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former head of MEGS, Geosciences group of National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Seshadri, addressed engineering students in Vijayawada and spoke about recent trends and modern technologies in civil engineering on Thursday.

While addressing the students, he urged them to think beyond boundaries and do projects on necessary topics.

On the recent projects undertaken by ISRO, he said that the organisation was going forward in the categories of Earth Observation Satellites (EOS), Telecommunication Satellites and Disaster Management Satellites.

“Of these, our country is ahead of other nations in disaster management satellites. We produce satellite images of disaster-prone areas and post-disaster images with nearly 100 per cent accuracy,” said Seshadri.

When TNIE questioned about the recent flood situations in the State, he said situation went out of control because of lack of people’s trust in the authorities. “The current situation had nothing to do with the directions and suggestions given by us. In our country, people lack confidence in the system. As scientists our job is to give the details, which is being done with perfection. But if the people deny to vacate their homes on the request of local authorities, then such sufferings are nothing but a called-for situation,” Seshadri opined.

He said in the telecommunication category, Andhra Pradesh was one of the leading States, where investors were ready to invest money for the construction of telecom industries as it is one of the top research and business-based industry.

“The AP State centre, which helps the NRSC, has played a pivotal role in collecting geological data with respect to ground analysis. The sand in this State varies vividly and thus AP’s help in studying the ground variations along with groundwater levels is considered important by ISRO as the data given by AP is 80 per cent accurate,” shared the scientist.

“Our country’s biggest source of income is agriculture, but it is also one of the most neglected areas now. You, as the future of our country can and must focus on projects in which you study agriculture and soil applications, crop production and forecast and how can a barren land be turned into a fertile one,” he suggested. With respect to the current debate over Amaravati as the capital, he encouraged the students to come up with projects with a geological basis for locating water resources.

“Every place can generate water and does not have to ideally depend on a resource. But in our country, people don’t know the correct use of available resources. We have abundance of groundwater. Through projects that concentrate on groundwater level assessments, students can actually come up with plans to provide water to a would-be capital region. The projects can also be implemented by the government in real-time,” he said.