Kanaka Durga temple hundi collections at Rs 1.35 crore 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple earned revenue of Rs 1.35 crore, 310 gram of gold and 4.15 kg of silver through hundis setup in the temple. On Thursday, the officials opened 31 hundis in the temple and took stock of the offerings made by the devotees in the past two weeks on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.

Earlier in the day, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu laid the foundation stone for construction of Rs 40 lakh-worth tensile fabric shed contributed by the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB).

On the occasion, the EO directed the engineering department officials to complete the construction works before Dasara festival to make it accessible for the devotees. APCOB deputy general manager John Prasad, assistant general manager G Satyanarayana and other officials were present.