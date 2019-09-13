Home Cities Vijayawada

Kanaka Durga temple hundi collections at Rs 1.35 crore 

APCOB deputy general manager John Prasad, assistant general manager G Satyanarayana and other officials were present.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga Temple earned revenue of Rs 1.35 crore, 310 gram of gold and 4.15 kg of silver through hundis setup in the temple. On Thursday, the officials opened 31 hundis in the temple and took stock of the offerings made by the devotees in the past two weeks on the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. 

Earlier in the day, temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu laid the foundation stone for construction of Rs 40 lakh-worth tensile fabric shed contributed by the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB). 

On the occasion, the EO directed the engineering department officials to complete the construction works before Dasara festival to make it accessible for the devotees. APCOB deputy general manager John Prasad, assistant general manager G Satyanarayana and other officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanaka Durga Temple MV Suresh Babu Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Bank Limited APCOB deputy general manager APCOB
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp