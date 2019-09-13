PV Sindhu arrives in Vijayawada, to meet CM, Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: PV Sindhu arrived at Vijayawada International Airport on Thursday, her first visit post-winning gold at the Badminton World Championship.

Sharing her experience of bagging the gold, she said, “I have been waiting for this moment for so long. It was a very emotional and proud moment when I won the gold.”

She will call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat at 10.30 am on Friday. She will also meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon. In the evening, she will be felicitated at a programme to be organised by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

Sindhu, accompanied by her parents were welcomed by district collector A Md Imtiaz and Tourism and Sports Minister Avanti Srinivas.